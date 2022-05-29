Wind Advisory issued May 29 at 8:56PM PDT until May 30 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Strongest winds near Gaviota and Refugio.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara

County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could

blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down

and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will

be impacted by the strong winds include Highways 101 and 154

through Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.