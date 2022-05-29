Wind Advisory issued May 29 at 8:56PM PDT until May 30 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Eastern Range. Strongest near Montecito Hills.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could

blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down

and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.