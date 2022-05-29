Wind Advisory issued May 29 at 3:01AM PDT until May 30 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest to north winds increasing to 20 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph, then increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts
to 55 mph tonight into early Monday. Strongest winds focused
across the Interstate 5 corridor.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could blow
around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a
few power outages may result. Strong winds are expected to
impact Interstate 5 during this period.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.