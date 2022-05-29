Wind Advisory issued May 29 at 3:01AM PDT until May 29 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Strongest winds near the immediate coast and
foothills.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast
Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast.
* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could blow
around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a
few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.