Wind Advisory issued May 29 at 3:01AM PDT until May 29 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Strongest winds near the immediate coast and

foothills.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County

Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast

Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast.

* WHEN…From noon to 9 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could blow

around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a

few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.