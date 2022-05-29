Wind Advisory issued May 29 at 1:11PM PDT until May 30 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest to north winds increasing to 20 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph, then increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts
to 60 mph tonight into early Monday. Strongest winds focused
across the Interstate 5 corridor.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could
blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result. Strong winds are expected
to impact Interstate 5 during this period.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.