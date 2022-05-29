Wind Advisory issued May 29 at 1:11PM PDT until May 30 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest to north winds increasing to 20 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, then increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts

to 60 mph tonight into early Monday. Strongest winds focused

across the Interstate 5 corridor.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could

blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down

and a few power outages may result. Strong winds are expected

to impact Interstate 5 during this period.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.