Wind Advisory issued May 29 at 1:11PM PDT until May 30 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Strongest winds near Gaviota and Refugio.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara
County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could
blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will
be impacted by the strong winds include Highways 101 and 154
through Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.