Wind Advisory issued May 29 at 1:11PM PDT until May 30 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible near Montecito
Hills.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Eastern Range. Strongest across lower coastal slopes
and foothills, especially near Montecito Hills.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could
blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

