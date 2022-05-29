Wind Advisory issued May 29 at 1:11PM PDT until May 29 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Strongest winds near the immediate coast and

foothills.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County

Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central

Coast and San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could

blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down

and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.