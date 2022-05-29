Wind Advisory issued May 29 at 1:11PM PDT until May 29 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Strongest winds near the immediate coast and
foothills.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County
Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central
Coast and San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could
blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.