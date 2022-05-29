High Wind Warning issued May 29 at 1:11PM PDT until May 30 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and Santa Cruz and
Anacapa Islands.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
