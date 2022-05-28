Wind Advisory issued May 28 at 7:47PM PDT until May 30 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph overnight, then increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts

to 55 mph Sunday into early Monday. Strongest winds focused

across the Interstate 5 corridor.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could blow

around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a

few power outages may result. Strong winds are expected to

impact Interstate 5 during this period.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.