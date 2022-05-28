Wind Advisory issued May 28 at 7:47PM PDT until May 29 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Strongest winds near Gaviota and Refugio.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could blow
around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a
few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be
impacted by the strong winds include Highways 101 and 154
through Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another wind advisory will be likely for
this area from late Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
