Wind Advisory issued May 28 at 7:47PM PDT until May 29 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Strongest winds near Gaviota and Refugio.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could blow

around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a

few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be

impacted by the strong winds include Highways 101 and 154

through Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another wind advisory will be likely for

this area from late Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.