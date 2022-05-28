Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 11:23 am

Wind Advisory issued May 28 at 11:23AM PDT until May 29 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could blow
around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a
few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Alerts
Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content