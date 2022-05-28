Wind Advisory issued May 28 at 11:23AM PDT until May 29 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could blow

around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a

few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.