Beach Hazards Statement issued May 27 at 7:45PM PDT until May 31 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated

surf expected. Surf conditions of 3 to 5 feet on west-facing

beaches will be likely.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa

Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

* WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.