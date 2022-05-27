Beach Hazards Statement issued May 27 at 7:45PM PDT until May 31 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf expected. Surf of 6 to 9 feet with local sets to

10 feet will be likely.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.