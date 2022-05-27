Beach Hazards Statement issued May 27 at 1:01PM PDT until May 31 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated
surf expected. Surf of 4 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet on
west-facing beaches will be likely.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles
County Beaches.
* WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.
