Wind Advisory issued May 19 at 2:41AM PDT until May 20 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Gusty cross winds may affect area roadways. This includes

Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway

14 in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a

few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.