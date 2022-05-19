Wind Advisory issued May 19 at 2:41AM PDT until May 20 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Gusty cross winds may affect area roadways. This includes
Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway
14 in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a
few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
