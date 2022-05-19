Wind Advisory issued May 19 at 12:57PM PDT until May 20 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Strongest in the Interstate 5 corridor.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Gusty cross winds may affect area roadways. This includes

Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs

could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.