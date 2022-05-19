Skip to Content
May 20, 2022 5:38 am
Published 10:05 pm

Wind Advisory issued May 19 at 10:05PM PDT until May 20 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Strongest in the Interstate 5 corridor.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Gusty cross winds may affect area roadways. This includes
Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs
could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

