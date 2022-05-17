Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 2:01PM PDT until May 18 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel
could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
