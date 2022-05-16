Wind Advisory issued May 16 at 9:42AM PDT until May 17 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel

could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Major roadways that may be impacted by the winds include

Highways 101 and 154, especially through Gaviota and San

Marcos passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.