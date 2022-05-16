Wind Advisory issued May 16 at 9:42AM PDT until May 16 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,

northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to

3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.