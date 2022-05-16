Wind Advisory issued May 16 at 4:48AM PDT until May 17 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel
could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Major roadways that may be impacted by the winds include
Highways 101 and 154, especially through Gaviota and San
Marcos passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments