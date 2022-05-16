Wind Advisory issued May 16 at 4:44PM PDT until May 17 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel

could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.