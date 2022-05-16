Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
May 17, 2022 12:26 am
Published 4:44 pm

Wind Advisory issued May 16 at 4:44PM PDT until May 17 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Strongest near Montecito Hills.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Alerts
Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content