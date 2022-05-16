Wind Advisory issued May 16 at 2:37PM PDT until May 17 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel
could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.