High Wind Warning issued May 16 at 4:48AM PDT until May 17 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,
northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to
3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this
afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
