High Wind Warning issued May 16 at 4:44PM PDT until May 17 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 60
mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major
roadways that may be impacted by the high winds include
Highways 101 and 154, especially through Gaviota and San Marcos
passes.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.