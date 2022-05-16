High Wind Warning issued May 16 at 4:44PM PDT until May 17 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 60

mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major

roadways that may be impacted by the high winds include

Highways 101 and 154, especially through Gaviota and San Marcos

passes.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.