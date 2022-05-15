Wind Advisory issued May 15 at 9:42PM PDT until May 16 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with local gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind

Watch, north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

possible.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara

County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Monday. For the

High Wind Watch, from Monday afternoon through late Monday

night.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major

roadways that may be impacted by the winds include Highways 101

and 154, especially through Gaviota and San Marcos passes.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.