Wind Advisory issued May 15 at 3:23AM PDT until May 16 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

