Wind Advisory issued May 15 at 1:53PM PDT until May 16 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
local gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch,
north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Monday. For the
High Wind Watch, from Monday afternoon through late Monday
night.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major
roadways that may be impacted by the winds include highways 101
and 54, especially through Gaviota and San Marcos passes.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.