May 14, 2022 5:02 am
Published 9:06 pm

Wind Advisory issued May 13 at 9:06PM PDT until May 14 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected. Strongest through the Interstate 5 corridor.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County
Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

