Wind Advisory issued May 13 at 9:06PM PDT until May 14 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible near Montecito

Hills.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.