Wind Advisory issued May 13 at 9:06PM PDT until May 14 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50
mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph possible near Montecito
Hills.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.