High Wind Warning issued May 13 at 5:40AM PDT until May 13 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.