Wind Advisory issued May 12 at 9:02PM PDT until May 13 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
