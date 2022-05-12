Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 11:50 pm
Published 3:32 pm

Wind Advisory issued May 12 at 3:32PM PDT until May 13 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Isolated gusts to 65 mph in the hills above
Montecito.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Alerts
Author Profile Photo

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content