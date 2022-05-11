Wind Advisory issued May 11 at 9:33PM PDT until May 12 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern
Coast.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
