today at 4:14 pm
Published 9:01 am

Wind Advisory issued May 11 at 9:01AM PDT until May 12 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. There
will be a lull in the winds from late morning through mid
afternoon.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

