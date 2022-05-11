Wind Advisory issued May 11 at 3:05AM PDT until May 12 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected with a late morning through mid afternoon lull.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 10 AM PDT this
morning. For the second Wind Advisory, from 5 PM this
afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
