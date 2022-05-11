Wind Advisory issued May 11 at 3:05AM PDT until May 11 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected with a late morning through mid afternoon lull.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 10 AM PDT this

morning. For the second Wind Advisory, from 5 PM this

afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.