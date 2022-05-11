Wind Advisory issued May 11 at 1:55PM PDT until May 12 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
CCA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest to north winds 20 to 35
mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Watch, north to
northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Thursday. For the
High Wind Watch, from Thursday evening through late Thursday
night.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as
trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could
be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.