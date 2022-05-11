Wind Advisory issued May 11 at 1:55PM PDT until May 12 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

CCA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest to north winds 20 to 35

mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Watch, north to

northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Thursday. For the

High Wind Watch, from Thursday evening through late Thursday

night.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.