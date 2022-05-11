Wind Advisory issued May 11 at 1:55PM PDT until May 11 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

CCA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County

Central Coast Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central

Coast and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.