Wind Advisory issued May 9 at 3:06AM PDT until May 10 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
