Wind Advisory issued May 9 at 1:18PM PDT until May 9 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa
Barbara County Inland Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
