Beach Hazards Statement issued May 9 at 1:20AM PDT until May 9 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet

on west facing beaches.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa

Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

* WHEN…Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of drowning due to the

hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers

out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and

capsize small boats nearshore.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since

they can be deadly locations in such conditions.