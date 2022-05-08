Wind Advisory issued May 8 at 9:05PM PDT until May 9 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the windiest locations.

* WHERE…Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. Tree limbs

could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.