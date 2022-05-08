Beach Hazards Statement issued May 8 at 7:48PM PDT until May 9 at 6:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves of 3 to 6
feet on western facing beaches.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa
Barbara County Southeastern Coast.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of drowning due to the
hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and
surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and
rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since
they can be deadly locations in such conditions.