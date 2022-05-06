Wind Advisory issued May 6 at 2:29AM PDT until May 7 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
between 40 and 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes
Highways 101 and the Gaviota Pass. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
