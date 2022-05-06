Beach Hazards Statement issued May 6 at 2:43AM PDT until May 8 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to
elevated surf expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County
Central Coast Beaches and Ventura County Beaches.
* WHEN…From 9 AM PDT this morning through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.
Comments