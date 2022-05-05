Dense Fog Advisory issued May 5 at 2:45AM PDT until May 5 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County

Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast

Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Very low visibility will create dangerous driving

conditions.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.