Dense Fog Advisory issued May 5 at 2:45AM PDT until May 5 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast
Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Very low visibility will create dangerous driving
conditions.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

