Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 2:41AM PDT until May 1 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to between 45 and

55 mph expected. Winds will be strongest near Gaviota and

Refugio.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara

County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result. Major roadway impacted by the gusty winds

include Highways 101 and 154.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional sundowner winds are expected

Sunday night and Monday night which may require additional

wind advisories.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture.