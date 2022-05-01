Wind Advisory issued May 1 at 2:41AM PDT until May 1 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to between 45 and
55 mph expected. Winds will be strongest near Gaviota and
Refugio.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara
County Southwestern Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and
make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result. Major roadway impacted by the gusty winds
include Highways 101 and 154.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional sundowner winds are expected
Sunday night and Monday night which may require additional
wind advisories.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture.